'It's illogical,' CAN dismisses claims it received N2bn from Peter Obi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dismissed allegations that it received N2 billion from Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), describing the claim as illogical.

Recall that a certain petition making the rounds on social media claimed that Obi gave N2 billion to churches through CAN to help mobilise their congregation to vote for him.

However, reacting to the development, Daniel Okoh, the CAN president, in a statement on Sunday, denied the claim, adding that the association is non-partisan and will not endorse or mobilise support for any candidate.

“The attention of the National leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to a purported letter currently in circulation on social media, alleging that a certain sum of N2bn was given by the presidential candidate of Labour party, Mr Peter Obi to Churches under the umbrella of CAN,” the statement reads.

“I use this medium to categorically state that the so-called letter of petition reportedly signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere and addressed to my office is illogical and can best be described as a failed attempt to drag the apex Christian body into the politics of 2023.

“However, we will investigate the source of the letter in the interest of the public.

“To set the records straight, I am not aware of any N2bn given to Churches in Nigeria to mobilise votes for any 2023 presidential candidate and never received the said petition dated December 22, 2022.

“Nigerians should note that CAN, as a faith-based entity, maintains its non-partisan stance and will not endorse or mobilise support for any candidate in the upcoming elections as against the social media post being circulated by some elements bent on soiling its name and image

“CAN, therefore, urges members of the public to disregard the purported letter of petition as its content are not only untrue, but malicious.

“We warn those peddling the falsehood to desist from such acts because they are capable of defaming innocent people and revered religious institutions as well as breaching public peace.”

Meanwhile the Obi-Datti campaign team has also dismissed the alleged petition, describing it as “blackmail stuff”.

Similarly, the said Pastor Frank Onwumere, has also come out to deny making the claim.