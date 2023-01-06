Buhari to campaign for Tinubu in 10 states - APC

The presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will attend 10 rallies of Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

The president was in attendance when Tinubu kicked off his campaign with a rally in Jos, the capital of Plateau, in November 2022, but has not been part of the campaign since then.

However, in a statement released on Friday, Festus Keyamo, spokesperson of the APC campaign council, said Buhari has provided “sterling and inspirational leadership” for the APC.

He listed the states where the president is expected to join the campaign train as Lagos, Adamawa, Cross River, Katsina, Imo, Yobe, Kwara, Katsina, Ogun and Nasarawa.

“In the latest campaign Time Table released yesterday (5th January, 2023) the President is billed to join the campaign train in at least ten states,” the statement reads.

“The states are Adamawa state on the 9th of January; Yobe state on the 10th of January; Sokoto state on the 16th of January; Kwara state on the 17th of January; Ogun state on the 25th of January; Cross Rivers state on the 30th of January; Nasarawa state on the 4th of February; Katsina state on the 6th of February; Imo state on the 14th of February and the grand finale in Lagos state on the 18th of February.

“The PCC expresses its profound gratitude to President Buhari, the leader of our great Party, for his sterling and inspirational leadership at this time and for galvanizing our teeming members and supporters across the country.

“We urge our party faithfuls and supporters to turn out en masse, as usual, in the forthcoming campaign rallies.

“The zero hour is nigh; our spirits must be high; we must not relent in this our collective march to our victory that is divinely ordained.”