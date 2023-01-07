Dr. Prize Felix Aluko, a popular Abuja-based Christian Minister, has made a shocking prophetic declaration, noting that Nigerians would see former President Goodluck Jonathan return to Aso Rock as the Head of an Interim National Government.

According to him, the return of the former president to Aso Rock, would be necessitated by the violent protest that would erupt after the general elections.

Dr. Aluko, the Senior Pastor of the Resurrected Assembly (GROM), prophesized that the outcome of the general elections would be marred by controvesies leading to mega protests in the country that would paved the way for the formation of an Interim National Government under the leadership of Goodluck Jonathan.

Preaching during a church programme, the senior cleric said, “The Lord showed me that after the election, there was confusion in Nigeria. Everywhere was dark. All the people that contested were not on the seat, I saw an interim government.

“In the interim government, the person I saw was former president Goodluck Jonathan. This is the first day of January, the year 2023. I saw Jonathan as Head of Interim Government for two years, to bring peace and restore normalcy before another election.”