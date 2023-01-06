2023: All Muslims should vote Muslim-Muslim ticket - Sheikh Bn Uthman

Sheikh Muhammad Bn Uthman, an Islamic preacher, has asked all Muslims across the country to campaign and vote the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking in Hausa during a sermon in Kaduna captured in a video, Sheikh Muhammad argued that Christians should be removed from every government in Nigeria, while praising Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State governor for running Muslim-muslim government in Kaduna.

He said, “All moslems should vote the Muslim-muslim ticket. Christians should be removed from every government in Nigeria. It took the servant of God, El-Rufai in Kaduna state to tame the infidels in the state.”

Meanwhile, the sermon has continued to attract condemnations by many, including Muslims who insist that the 2023 election should not be about religion.

