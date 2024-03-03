Connect with us

Aluko-Olaseni, ex- Super Falcons goalkeeper is dead

Published

3 hours ago

on

Aluko-Olaseni, ex- Super Falcons goalkeeper is dead

Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, former Super Falcons goalkeeper has died after an eight-year battle with cancer.

The Nigerian Football Federation announced this in a post via its X account, @thenff late Saturday night.

It read, “We are sad to hear of the passing of former @NGSuper_Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni after an eight-year battle with cancer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

“May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Apart from playing for the Super Falcons, Aluko-Olaseni contributed her talents to teams such as Rivers Angels and Sunshine Queens.

She had the cancer developed cancer in 2017 while still playing for Rivers Angels in the Nigerian Women’s Premier League.

She explained that immediately after the cancer was detected, she was asked to undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, which she did.

Aluko-Olaseni, who was in goal for the Falcons between 2012 and 2013, had said she needed about N5m for treatment in Nigeria.

