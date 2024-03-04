Nigeria to take 358 athletes to 13th African Games

Connect with us

Published

21 seconds ago

on

The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) says the country would be represented by no fewer than 358 athletes in 25 sports at the 13th African Games.

The Public Relations Officer of NOC, Tony Nezianya, stated this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, the games would be held from March 8 to 23 in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

“Nigeria is competing in 25 sports at the event. Nigerian athletes were accredited at the Delegation Registration Meeting conducted on March 4,” he said.

According to the breakdown, Team Taekwondo, Wrestling and Karate have the highest number of individual sports athletes, each having 14 athletes, while Arm Wrestling has 15 athletes.

Weightlifting and Badminton both have a 12-member team, while Boxing has 11 pugilists, Judo 10, while Scrabble has eight members.

They are as follows:

Arm Wrestling – 15 athletes
Athletics – 50
Badminton – 12
Basketball 3 x 3 – 4 female
Beach Volleyball – 4
Boxing – 11
Chess – 4
Cricket – 15
Cycling – 12
Hockey – 32
Football – 40
Handball – 14
Judo – 10
Karate – 14
Mixed Marrial Arts – 4
Rugby – 16
Scrabble – 8
Swimming – 4
Table Tennis – 10
Taekwondo – 14
Tennis – 8
Triathlon – 4
Volleyball – 24
Weightlifting – 12
Wrestling – 14
(NAN)

