115 FFP charges: Man City tipped for possible relegation

Former Manchester City advisor, Stefan Borson, has noted that the reigning Premier League and Champions League title holders are likely to be relegated from the Premier League over the 115 Financial Fair Play charges.

The Pep Guardiola managed club are facing a long list of charges for allegedly breaching financial regulations after an investigation by the Premier League was opened in 2018.

The charges which were announced last year, date back to 2009 and the club’s former financial adviser, Borson who spoke on talkSPORT expects a huge punishment if they are found guilty.

“The scale is on a completely different level,” he said on talkSPORT, according to vthe Daily Mail.

“There’s no question, if those charges are proven, this will end in at least relegation! There is a suggestion of conspiracy over a 10-year period. They’re suggesting that City’s main sponsorship agreements are not for £50-60million but are for actually £8m and the whole thing was a sham and a whole load of people lied.”

Continuing, he said, “A whole load of executives from multiple companies were in on it. The club also lied to multiple parties, professionals, people doing due diligence on the company, the league, UEFA, the FA. If proven this is super serious. Nobody would argue that. City themselves in their submissions will say this is an allegation of the most serious nature.”

Another Premier League club, Everton have already been deducted 10 points this season and could have more taken away as they and Nottingham Forest are under investigation over alleged breaches.

The extent of the Toffees’ punishment has set a precedent that many feel could apply to City. The Premier League has set a date for City’s case to be heard, but CEO Richard Masters refused to reveal when it will happen.

According to Goal, the world, European and English champions will have to wait for the case to go ahead before they will learn their fate. In the meantime, they will hope to stay in the race to win all titles this season and come up against Tottenham in the FA Cup next week.