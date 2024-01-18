Some football fans have no kind words for Ivory Coast after they lost 0 – 1 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a group A encounter on Thursday.

The Eagles pulled a big upset by beating the Africa Cup of Nations host nation through captain Troost Ekong penalty 10 minutes into the second half, before a biased crowd rooting for the Elephants.

Nigeria got social media exploding following the win at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

The host beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their opening encounter, while Nigeria drew one all with Equatorial Guinea.

On Thursday, Equatorial Guinea beat Guinea Bissau 4-2 to earn four points and sit top of the group, before Nigeria achieved the victory to go second on same number of points.

The result left the Afcon hosts, with three points, at high risk of elimination from this tournament at the group stage, and some fans have not held back on social media.

Advertisement

“Ivory Coast is just another overrated Tanzania in Orange Jersey…..lost to an overrated Nigeria that can’t beat Somalia let alone Kenya😔😔,” said KOT OCS👮👮

Another user, Nnabuikem 🤍⚔️, said, “💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 Rejoice once again Nigeria. This is like a drop of water on a dry land. The Eagle has soared higher than we ever imagined. We did it in 2013, and 11 years later we are on the course to repeat it. Jose Peseiro must have called his Portuguese friend, Jose Mourinho.”

For President Of CruiseTopia, “Now that Nigerians have won Côté d’Ivoire, they feel like they have won the trophy already.”

Some have also started dreaming. Cádiz CF 🇳🇬, @Cadiz_CFNG, wrote: “Nigeria beat Ivory Coast in 1994, and went on to win that AFCON.

Nigeria beat Ivory Coast in 2013, and went on to win that AFCON.

Nigeria has just beaten Ivory Coast in AFC.”