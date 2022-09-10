Wike to Ayu: Vote of confidence can’t save Ayu

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, has said the vote of confidence passed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Council (NEC) in Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, will not save him.

The PDP NEC had on Thursday, passed a confidence in Ayu amid push for his ouster by Wike’s camp.

However, speaking at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, during a reception organised for defectors from various political parties to the PDP on Saturday, Wike said the fight to take out Ayu was on.

“I was watching, listening. They say there is one man called Secondus. They say he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person a vote of confidence. He forgets history,” Wike said.

“Ask him, the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida, who moved a motion for vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu, they gave him a vote of confidence. What happened? He left the office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like you can have as many 20 votes of confidence, it’s not my business. My business is to make sure the right thing is done, and the right thing must be done. Whether today or tomorrow.”

He said despite the heightening political aligning and negotiations that are going on, his administration has not abandoned governance in the State.

The governor explained that it is the love that he has for the State that made him to remain devoted to providing good governance until the last day of his tenure.

“I’m not going to play party with the interest of my people. Rivers State is paramount to me first before any other person or group.

“So, the eyes can see what we have done. Up till today, we have not abandoned governance. So many people are already rounding off, taking the last they have but yet, we are still committed to commissioning, and flagging off projects.

“Because of the love we have for our people, we will continue to serve you till May 29, when by the grace of God, Siminialaye Fubara will be inaugurated the governor of Rivers State.”

Governor Wike commended the decampees for their courage to “rejoin their political family because it is true that there is no other political party that can win election in Rivers State except the PDP”.

“PDP is a household name in Rivers State. Let me assure you that we will all work with you. Nothing like somebody who has been there since and somebody who has just come back. The more the merrier.

“So, all of us must put hands together to make sure our governorship candidate, the National Assembly candidates, the House of Assembly candidates, at least from Rivers State, we return them 100 percent. That’s our primary duty.”

The governor dismissed efforts by other political candidates as mere attempt to appear on the ballot because there is no hope of winning for them.