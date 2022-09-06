Tribunal throws out suit challenging MultiChoice prices hike

The Competition and Consumer Protection (CCP) tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit challenging the decision of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited to increase the subscription prices of its Dstv and Gotv pay TV packages.

A three-member panel of the tribunal, in its judgment on Tuesday, dismissed the suit for lacking merit.

Festus Onifade, a legal practitioner, had sued the company on behalf of himself and the coalition of Nigerian consumers.

While MultiChoice Nigeria Limited is the first defendant, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is the second respondent.

Onifade asked the tribunal to restrain the firm from hiking subscription fees for its services and other products on April 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated and filed on March 29.

Nonetheless, the price increase has since taken effect.