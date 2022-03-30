The Nigerian Senate has adopted a motion directing MultiChoice Nigeria and other pay television service providers to revert to pay per view module as against the mandatory monthly subscription.

Senator representing Benue South Senatorial district, Abba Moro, had in a motion, lamented the incessant hike in price of various bouquets by the service providers which he described as exploitative.

While giving the high price, the lawmaker said: “Notes that the leading pay-tv service provider in Nigeria, (MultiChoice Nigeria) informed all DStv compact subscribers on August 22, 2020, to expect a 13.3% price increase to N7,900 commencing from September 1, 2020 while the subscription fee for DStv compact plus was increased by 9.5% from N10,925 to N12,000, and Premium was increased from N16,200 to N18,400 indicating a 13.6% hike.”

Senator Moro further decried that price for various bouquets have been raised again without considering the economic hardships subscribers are passing through.

He reminded the upper legislative chamber that Nigerians have angrily reacted to the price hike, hence there was need for legislative intervention.

He maintained that there was no justification for the price hike, given that the pay-tv services are subscription based television services, usually provided by both analogue and digital cable and satellite televisions.

In additional prayers, the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy as well as the Nigerian Communications Commission were asked to investigate the frequent price hike