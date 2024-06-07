Tribunal slams N150m fine on Multichoice, orders free one-month subscriptions

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) has fined Multichoice Nigeria N150 million for challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

The tribunal in a ruling on Friday, also ordered the company to provide one-month free subscriptions on DStv and GOtv, for Nigerians.

Multichoice Nigeria had on April 24, announced an increase in the cost of subscriptions for its DStv and GOtv packages.

News continues after this Advertisement

However, on April 29, the tribunal stopped Multi-Choice from increasing its tariffs and cost of products and services, which was scheduled to begin on May 1.

In response, Multichoice Nigeria, in May, challenged the tribunal’s verdict restricting it from increasing the prices of its packages.

The company, through its lawyer, filed an application on April 30 challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal on the price restraining order make.

In its ruling on Friday, a three-man panel, led by Thomas Okosu, cited section 39(2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Act that states that the “tribunal shall have jurisdiction throughout the federation and on all commercial activities aimed at making a profit”.

“The jurisdiction of this tribunal extends to all business activities within Nigeria,” Okosu ruled.

News continues after this Advertisement