Published

1 hour ago

on

Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta Governor

The Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta State.

Dismissing the separate appeals by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Mr. Ken Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party and Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Supreme Court said the appellants failed to prove the case of over voting and non compliance with the relevant electoral laws.

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, had earlier dismissed the petitions for lacking merit.

The tribunal held that Governor Oborevwori was duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast on the March 18 Governorship Election in the state.

Not satisfied with the ruling, the appellants sought redress at the Appeal court. The Appeal Court which sat in Lagos also dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

The Appellants again proceeded to the Supreme Court but were disappointed with the apex court’s ruling which found no fault in the tribunal and Appeal Court judgements on the matter.

