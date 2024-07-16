Projects: Delta Gov expresses satisfaction with Julius Berger, as Warri, PH Aba residents hail company

Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor, has said his government is working with leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to redesign and remodel the Effurun Roundabout to ease traffic.

The governor said this after inspecting the flyover under construction at PTI junction in the Uvwie Local Government Area on Monday, according to a statement from the company.

Julius Berger is currently executing the contract for the construction of three flyovers in Warri/Effurun with associated roads awarded by the state government last year.

The Governor, who said he was impressed with the job done so far on the projects, expressed optimism that the construction firm would deliver on schedule. Oborevwori said: “I am impressed with the work they have done so far; remember I told you at inception that the job duration is for 27 months and as long as we are paying them monthly, they will be able to keep up with the time they gave to us. I usually pass here but stopping over and seeing things for myself, I am impressed with the work they have done so far, and I know they will keep to the 27-month completion period they gave to the state government.”

He commended Julius Berger for its efforts in effectively managing traffic flow around the construction corridor with the creation of several diversions outside the construction area.

Meanwhile, it was a season of praises for leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc last week as communities along its operational areas in Warri, Delta State, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Aba, Abia State expressed their excitement at the progress of construction work being executed by the company.

In Warri where the company was contracted to build flyovers and roads in the metropolis as well as in Effurun, commuters and residents on the ever-busy Effurun-Warri road hailed Julius Berger for the pace of work on the project as the workers were busy in the ceaseless rains.

The Project Manager, Mr Thomas Haug who was also in the rain with his team disclosed that, right now, we are building the structures for the PTI flyover while piling work has started for the DSC flyover. On the Enerhen road flyover, we are preparing for piling there.

Mr. Haug further said that though the rains are disturbing full utilisation of their efforts, he added that the fact of the rains is not strange to Julius Berger. Yes, the rains are disturbing. But it is something we know too well and we can‘t complain about it as we are capable of working under such situations and circumstances, he also said.

An Effurun – based secondary school teacher, Solomon, Ejule was quick to state that the coming of Julius Berger to handle this challenging task of restoring the glory of our city is welcome by us all. The people love the courage of the company to take on the onerous task of rebuilding our roads and facilitating movements in diverse ways. That explains why everybody from Effurun to Warri is cooperating with Julius Berger. We obey them and the emergency traffic regulations at their sites.

A taxi driver, Eferere Oghenejobo exclaimed through his cab window that, we are happy with Julius Berger. You see this work they are doing here has lifted up our belief in the government of this state. By this time next year, we will be driving on brand new, fresh and sweet roads all over constructed by the generalisimo of construction companies in the country, he said excitedly.

In Port Harcourt, the views expressed on Julius Berger were the same. The multi-billion Naira Port Harcourt Ring Road project which the Rivers State government said would crisscross four local government areas of the state is being vigorously executed by Julius Berger.

For some traders in Ozuoba Community, Obio Akpor Local Government Area where one of the six flyovers is being constructed, it has become a case of gradual transformation of the impact of the project on their businesses and living in general.

One of the traders, an itinerant food seller, Ms Josephine Oluchi retorted: even now that the flyover is still undergoing construction, it has changed the face of Ozuoba, talk of when it is completed, the area will look like Dubai, amidst laughter even as she adds: definitely, more opportunities are being open. Julius Berger has started it with job opportunities for our people. This will be followed by business opportunities and many more.

The same scenario like the one in Warri played out in Aba, Abia state where Julius Berger is constructing the long abandoned Port Harcourt Road/ Asa Road.

The project has speedily progressed as over 40% has been fully completed. Especially, Section 1 of the project is done with excited commercial cyclists seen plying the road amidst the emergency diversions notices placed by Julius Berger.

One police man on static duty near the site disclosed that, Aba residents are cooperating with Julius Berger adding that the blocking of the road is to allow for uninterrupted work.

A commercial cyclist who gave his name as Sunny Black amidst broad smile said, the road dey good. We dey happy well well. We dey happy for Julius Berger. Another cyclist at the popular Uratta junction off Port Harcourt Road, Aba, interrupted saying, we are happy about this road. The road dey okay. Business go improve. We are happy for the governor. We thank Julius Berger and Governor Otti for delivering Aba from shame.

The Site Manager, Engr Bakare Kehinde disclosed that the 18-month deadline for the project’s completion would be met as no problem is envisaged. The project is in two sections with section 1 now fully constructed with U-channel built on both sides. On work on the other section, the manager said Section 2 comprises majorly, rehabilitation works.

The rain is here. It is part of the challenges we have especially for doing earthworks here right now, he said; just as he added that the people are eager to use the new road; that is why it is busy on the completed section with the clists all over. The people are happy; especially because it is more or less like a new life to them, the Site Engineer said.

