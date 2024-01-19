Connect with us

Supreme Court validates election of Abdullahi Sule as Nasarawa governor
The Supreme Court on Thursday, affirmed Abdullahi Sule as the duly elected governor of Nasarawa state.

The apex court in the judgment read by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, held that the verdict of the court of appeal, which affirmed Sule’s election, was “comprehensive and well considered”.

Consequently, all five-member panel of the apex court dismissed the appeals filed by David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last elections.

In March 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sule as winner of the election with 347,209 votes, while Ombugadu came second with 283,016 votes.

However, the PDP candidate had expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the governorship election, citing alleged irregularities.

In October 2023, the election petition tribunal in Lafia nullified Sule’s victory and declared Ombugadu as winner of the poll.

Consequently, Sule and the APC sought to overturn the verdict of the tribunal.

In November 2023, the court of appeal faulted the verdict of the tribunal and affirmed Sule’s election as governor.

