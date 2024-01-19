Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State has hinted that the dethronement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano, and the splitting of the emirate will be revisited,

Kwankwaso’s successor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had dethroned Sanusi, former CBN governor, after splitting the Kano emirate into five.

Speaking in an interview with select radio stations in Kano, the New Nigeria People’s Party leader stated that the issue of Kano emirates will be revisited.

“Honestly, it (Kano emirates) is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss. But I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it,” he said.

“Is it going to be allowed, demolished, corrected or whatever? It will be revisited, and what’s supposed to be done will be done.

“There were a lot of things and this was a trap. All these things (breaking up Kano emirates) were not done in good faith or intention. It was brought with some bad intentions, which every one of you here and our listeners are aware of.

“Sometimes you come with things that are good and they turn out to be bad. While at other times you bring things that are bad and they turn out to be good.

“So, all I know is that I was not consulted on Kano emirates as of now but definitely, we will come to discuss and see what should be done.”