Sports

Kylian Mbappe to wear no.9 jersey at Real Madrid
Sports

Published

3 hours ago

on

Kylian Mbappe to wear no.9 jersey at Real Madrid

French forward, Kylian Mbappe, has been unveiled as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

It comes as the 25-year-old completes his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain after his contract expired.

Mbappe was unveiled sporting the iconic number 9 jersey that famously has been worn by legends of the club such as Karim Benzema, Ronaldo, Javier Saviola, and Roberto Soldado.

Mbappe scored one goal at the just concluded Euro 2024 which came in a penalty against Poland, and was left wearing a mask after breaking his nose.

He later described his performance at the championship as a “failure.”

“In football you’re good or not good. I wasn’t good. My Euro was a failure,” he said.

“‘I wanted to be European champion. I will now go on holiday, I will rest well, it will do me a lot of good, then I will get ready to start a new life. There’s a lot to do.”

Obinna Ezugwu.

