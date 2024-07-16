Gareth Southgate quits after England’s Euro final defeat to Spain

Three Lions coach, Gareth Southgate has announced he has stepped down after eight years.

The English Football Association had hoped he would extend his contract after he led the team to the final of Euro 2024 but Southgate has decided to seek a new challenge.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager,” said Southgate in a statement announcing his decision.

Southgate, 53, is England’s most successful manager in terms of consistent major tournament performance.

England also reached the European Championship final in 2021, losing to Italy, and a World Cup semi-final in 2018, when they were beaten by Croatia. In his other World Cup, the team were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals.

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and three former Chelsea managers, Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, are near the top of the FA’s shortlist to succeed Southgate.

Howe, who has previously described the England post as “the ultimate” job, is thought to be open to discussions should the FA approach Newcastle. Howe loves the day-to-day coaching of club management but could view the job as too good to turn down. England’s next fixtures are against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League in September.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of,” Southgate said. “I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.”

Southgate signed a contract to December because he and the FA wanted to create breathing space after Euro 2024 to make a decision. But Southgate made clear before the final defeat by Spain that he would not need long to make up his mind.

Southgate spent much of the Euros under huge pressure after poor England performances in the group stage and in the last 16 against Slovakia. He had empty beer cups thrown at him and boos directed at him after England drew 0-0 with Slovenia in their final group match.

After the Slovenia game Southgate said he understood “the narrative towards me” but that it was “creating an unusua environment to operate in”.

Southgate took charge of England, initially on a caretaker basis, in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s sudden departure. He had indicated he thought his time would be up if England did not win in Germany.

Southgate, who has worked at the FA since 2013, has admirers at Manchester United, who gave Erik ten Hag a new contract this summer. His only job in club football was with Middlesbrough from 2006-09.

