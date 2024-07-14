BREAKING: Spain beat England to win Euro 2024

The Spanish national team on Sunday, defeated England 2-1 to lift the 2024 edition of the European Championship.

A first half goal by Nico Williams set the La Roja on course for their fourth title in Germany.

Although substitute, Cole Palmer drived home spectacularly to level matters in the second half, a late goal by M. Oyarzabal ensured that the Three Lions suffer a second consecutive finals heartbreak in a row and continue to wait for their first Continental trophy.

News continues after this Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement