Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali to undergo final fitness test today

Stanley Nwabali, Super Eagles goalkeeper, would undergo a final fitness test to ascertain his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash against Angola, Jose Peseiro, the head coach has said.

Peseiro spoke in the press conference on Thursday ahead of the last 16 clash on Friday.

Nwabali was injured in the second half of the 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the competition’s second-round match on Saturday.

The Chippa United goalkeeper was harmed following a collision with Cameroonian midfielder Georges-Kévin N’Koudou, and he requested to be substituted.

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said the 27-year-old “copped a mild ligament injury.”

The federation noted that “the doctors have been working on him to see if he will come good in a late fitness test 48 hours before”.

Giving an update on the situation, Peseiro said a final decision will be made on Nwabali’s fitness later today after a test.

The head coach added that if Nwabali is not fit for the Angola game, he has confidence in Francis Uzoho replacing him.

“Today, we are going to take the final decision on Nwabali,” Peseiro said.

“We are going to take a last test on him today. But if he cannot play, then we play Francis [Uzoho]. I have confidence in them both.”

The Super Eagles will face Angola in the AFCON last eight on Friday by 6 pm.

