Super Eagles coach, José Peseiro has resigned after his contractual agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ended on Thursday.

The Portuguese coach who revealed this on his X page, appreciated the leadership of NFF for giving him the privilege to lead a brilliant squad of Super Eagles for almost two years.

He said, “Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honor to coach the Super Eagles.

“It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfillment.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.

“Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you.”

Jose Peseiro led the team to the final of the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this month but lost to the host nation.

There is speculation that Peseiro has accepted the offer put forward by the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), who are on the hunt for a new coach for its national team after parting ways with Djamel Belmadi.

The former Super Eagles coach has reportedly sent his acceptance letter in writing to the president of the Algerian FA (FAF) Walid Sadi.

