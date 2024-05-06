Connect with us

Business

FCMB Group Plc declares final dividend of 50 kobo to shareholders in FY 2023
Advertisement

Business

Anxiety lingers over fate of naira as speculators exploit CBN low funding

Business

FG's fresh Ways & Means deepens economic crisis

Business

Zenith Bank delivers record Q1 2024 performance 

Business

Economic hardship worsens brewers' woes, sector records N255bn loss

Business

Aliko Dangote Foundation tasks faith leaders on malnutrition, hunger in Nigeria

Business

GTCO Plc declares PBT of ₦509.3bn in 2024 Q1 unaudited results

Business

ASR Africa begins construction of N250m 500-capacity lecture theatre for Adamawa varsity

Business

FCMB Group Plc declares final dividend of 50 kobo to shareholders in FY 2023

Business

NGX announces exit of Cyril Eigbobo as CFO, appoints Chinelo Emeh in acting capacity

Business

FCMB Group Plc declares final dividend of 50 kobo to shareholders in FY 2023

Published

28 seconds ago

on

FCMB Group Plc declares final dividend of 50 kobo to shareholders in FY 2023

FCMB Group Plc has declared a final dividend of 50 kobo for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The financial institution reported Gross Earnings of N516.36 billion for the 12 months period, up by 82.47% from N282.98 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 198.82% to N93.018 billion from N31.129 billion reported in FY 2023.

News continues after this Advertisement

Earnings per share of FCMB for the year under review stands at N4.70.

At the share price of N7.10, the P/E ratio of FCMB stands at1.51x with earnings yield of 66.16%.

The Qualification date for the proposed dividend is Monday, 13 May 2024.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, 14 May – Friday 17 May 2024.

On Friday, 24 May 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday, 13 May 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *