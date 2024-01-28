Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali gives update on his injury

Stanley Nwabali, Super Eagles goalkeeper has given an update on the injury he sustained during Nigeria’s match against Cameroon on Saturday.

Two goals from Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, saw the Super Eagles defeat Cameroon to set up a quarter-final clash with Angola.

Lookman opened the scoring in the 36th minute after Victor Osimhen found him inside the box.

Lookman eventually sealed the win with when he poached home to win it 2-0 for the three-time champions.

Nwabali, however, could not finish the match as he was subbed off in the 80th minute for Francis Uzoho after a collision with Georges-Kevin N’Koudou left him in pains.

Stanley Nwabali, speaking to the media after the game, revealed he his still feeling the pain, but he would have to wait for the doctor’s report.

“Maybe the doctor would tell, but I’m still feeling pains. You know when injury is new, you always feel pains.” he said.

Speaking earlier, Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro gave an update about Nwabili’s injury.

Peseiro claimed the Super Eagles’ medical team is yet to assess the extent of Nwabili’s injury. Still, he hopes the Chippa United goalkeeper will feature for Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, after their resounding victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, will face Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Friday for a place in the Semi-finals.