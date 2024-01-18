Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles coach, has maintained that he will stick to his game plan when the Nigerian team face hosts Ivory Coast in their second Group A game of the 2023 AFCON on Thursday.

The match is scheduled for 6pm at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

Today’s meeting will be the ninth between the Super Eagles and the Elephants at the AFCON, with both sides winning thrice respectively, while the other two encounters ended in stalemate.

The Eagles having failed to win their first game of the tournament against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, need a positive result against the Ivorians.

The hosts won their first game 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau to restart their campaign.

On the other hand, a win for the hosts, who currently top the group with three points, will guarantee them a spot in the round of 16, while a draw will throw the group open, depending on the result of the game between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, which takes place earlier at the same venue.

Despite the urgency to turn things around with the game, Peseiro again was prophetic during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“We have what it takes to win the game and I won’t change my strategy because we create chances. Of course, we don’t have excuses but the point is that me and my staff have also seen the issues. From the last game, we deserve much more and we will create more opportunities. Like I said before, sometimes God takes, sometimes God gives, if it’s the right time, God will give us,” Peseiro told journalists at the presser.