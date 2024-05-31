The South East Governors’ Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Oriji Uzor Kalu, have condemned the killing of about three soldiers by gunmen enforcing a sit-at-home order issued by a faction of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra to mark May 30 Biafra Day.

The attack occurred at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill, Aba, on Thursday.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri on Thursday, Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, and Imo governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, described the attack as “unfortunate”.

He said, “On behalf of my brother governor’s in the South East Governors’ Forum, I condemn that incident and loss of the lives of soldiers who were on their duty posts.

“Without any provocation, they were attacked by the men of the underworld.

“The unfortunate thing is that it is going to act as a major set back to the peace process being pursued by the governors from the zone with the Federal Government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders on how best to resolve the problem of security in the region,” he said.

According to him, the incident will also portray our people in bad light as if we do not have sympathy for human beings.

The governor condoled the Chief of Army Staff and the families of soldiers, who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“We here in the South East will ensure that we leave no stone unturned to ensure peace in the region needed for development,” he added.

The Imo governor urged security agencies to go all out to ensure that those behind the dastardly act were caught and prosecuted.

He urged particularly those in Imo, to find courage and understand that a lot had gone to providing security for them.

“We have peace in Imo; I want people to go about their businesses without fear of being molested by anyone.

“We are after the perpetrators. Those who think we shouldn’t live should not live,” he said.

Ohanaeze speaks

Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also condemned the killing, while urging political solution to the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, who made the call while answering questions from newsmen shortly after a three-hour meeting with Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), said the senseless killing of security operatives by a gang of “criminals” does not enjoy the support of all right-thinking Igbos, the leadership of Ohanaeze as well as Nnamdi Kanu, whom he referred to as “my son.”

According to him, the detained IPOB leader who condemned the killings also condemned the sit-at-home directive given by some persons in the South-East.

“The truth about it is, I discussed it with Nnamdi Kanu, he is very sad about it. He said it sometimes last year, he said to me today that he is not part of this sit-at-home thing. Two things that have made Igbos develop are education and business enterprise. There is no Igbo family that you don’t find these two things. I think this is a political thing, I urge the President to use his political power to release him,” he said.

Earlier, Ohanaeze leader led a delegation which included the Secretary-General, Okey Emuchey, the Eze Ndigbo of Abuja, Eze Nwosu and the former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Simeon Okeke among others to meet with Kanu at the DSS Headquarters where he is currently being detained.

Abaribe condemns killings

Similarly, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, condemned in very strong terms the killing of the soldiers.

The Abia South senator who described the killing as disheartening and barbaric, called on the security authorities to immediately apprehend the killers and ensure that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

In a statement on Thursday night in Abuja by his Media Adviser Uchenna Awom, Senator Abaribe said that there was no justification whatsoever for anybody or group of persons to harm any security officer not to talk of killing any in whatever guise.

Abaribe has however appealed to the authorities particularly the military to mitigate the ugly situation for the sake of other innocent civilians who are going about their respective businesses oblivious of the heinous conduct of demented souls that are bent on bringing society to its knees.

Senator Abaribe said, “I am at a loss as to the evil motives of those responsible for the killings. It can never be the character of our people and such devilish tendencies does not reflect who we are.

“Nothing on earth can justify what has happened . It is sorrowful and stands condemned. However, I appeal to the authorities to look beyond and consider the oblivious innocent civilians while going after the culprits for ultimate justice.”

Senator Abaribe consoled the families of the bereaved soldiers, the military authorities and government and people of Nigeria.

Kalu expresses sadness over incident

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu equally condemned in strong terms the killing of soldiers at a checkpoint in Aba.

Describing the incident as wicked, evil and unacceptable, Kalu called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the ugly act, noting that the personnel of the armed forces don’t deserve to be maltreated in view of the role they play in national security.

The former Governor while calling on the people of Abia state to be calm and law- abiding, emphasized that peace is a panacea for development.

He said, ” the killing of soldiers at a checkpoint in Aba is barbaric.

“The perpetrators must be identified for appropriate actions.

“For the sake of growth and progress of the South East, all hands must be on deck to fish out criminals in the region”.

Kalu urged security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident in a bid to forestall recurrence while praying for the repose of departed souls.

