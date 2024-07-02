South East govs host Obasanjo, to visit Tinubu for Kanu’s release

Governors of the South East geopolitical zone under the umbrella of South East Governors Forum, on Tuesday, hosted former president Olusegun Obasanjo; the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka and elder statesman, Emeka Anyaoku in Enugu to deliberate on issues affecting the region.

The meeting had in attendance, the governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti; governor of Anambra, Prof Charles Soludo; governor of Ebonyi, Hon. Francis Nwifuru; governor of Enugu and the host governor, Bar Peter Mbah, as well as Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The governors, among other things, resolved to meet President Bola Tinubu to seek the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

They also used the occasion to commiserate with the people of Ebonyi and Abia states over the death of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, a former governor of the old Abia State who passed away recently.

Sharing the communique at was my honour to host the meeting of the South-East Governors today in Enugu. My brother governors and I deliberated on issues concerning our region, and issued this communique at the end of our meeting.

“The Forum commiserated with Government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, South East, Nigeria and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s Family on the demise of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu,” a communique read by Governor Uzodinma, chairman of the Forum, said.

“The Forum received the delegation of the Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe CFR, Obi of Onitsha who came on a solidarity visit to the Forum.

“The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South East Security and economic Summit held in Owerri on the 28th September, 2023 and agreed to implement the aspects of the report pertaining to security and economic integration and affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.

“The Forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss pressing issues concerning the South East Region.

“The Forum also resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.”

