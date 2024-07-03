Connect with us

Sen. Abaribe meets Aguocha, push for unified advocacy for Kanu's release
Published

9 seconds ago

on

Sen. Abaribe meets Aguocha, push for unified advocacy for Kanu's release

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, in a significant show of support in the movement for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, received Hon Obi Aguocha in his office on Wednesday.

Abaribe who represents Abia South District commended Hon. Aguocha’s unwavering and tireless efforts at prioritising the release of  Kanu in the national dialogue.

Senator Abaribe, a strong advocate for justice and equity, according to a statement by the media team of Hon Obi Aguocha Constituency Office, expressed his strong support and admiration for Aguocha’s dedication to this cause.

He further emphasized the importance of addressing the legal and humanitarian issues surrounding Kanu’s detention, stating that it is a critical matter of urgent national importance that deserves the attention at the highest level of government.

This meeting was aimed at engaging wider and relevant stakeholder consultations in making a case for peace, unity, and stability of the South East that the release of Mazi Kanu will usher in.

 

