It was palpable excitement during the week, when Abumet Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the nation’s engineering construction leader, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, further raised its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts by donating classroom desks and chairs to students of Junior Secondary School, Aleyita, Lugbe, FCT, Abuja.

The initiative was designed to extend Abumet’s contributions to communities in its operational environment.

Addressing the management and staff of the school, the General Manager of Abumet, Mr. Alexander Hausner, who handed over the classroom desks and chairs to the students, encouraged them to put the items to good use and be studious in their education. He said, “Abumet is a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. It is our culture and tradition to always give back to the society and that is what we have done.” Continuing, Hausner further said, “We are also very excited and proud to support this kind of donation, especially when it has to do with the welfare and development of the children.

Also, as part of Abumet’s contribution to support the environment where we operate, we select from the orphanages and public schools and donate useful items needed for the students healthy and well-rounded development and progress. It is our hope and wish that the desks and chairs for the children in the school will be put to good use and the children will have a conducive learning environment.”

The Principal of the school, Ngozi Charity Odeke, expressed her appreciation and noted that the gesture was the first of its kind since she began working at the school.

“It is very obvious from the kind of joy you see the pupils express that this donation means a lot to them. This is the first time we are receiving something like this from anybody or organisation since I have been here. This donation to our school will go a long way to help our children have a conducive learning environment. The principal also appreciated Hausner’s personal presence to make the donations.”

According to her, “It is also an honour to have the General Manager, Mr. Alexander Hausner, lead the delegation to our school. We thank Abumet and its entire Management.”

In applauding Abumet’s effort, the Vice Principal of the school, Mrs. Tabitha Percy, who was also present at the event, said, “…we appreciate Abumet for this laudable effort. We will no doubt cherish this day for a long time to come. Thank you Abumet. We so much appreciate you. God bless you.”

The Senior Prefect of the school, Miss Abdullahi Zainab in her vote of thanks said, “We appreciate Abumet for what they have given our school today. We now have comfortable desks and chairs to seat on while learning. Thank you.”

The Abumet delegation to the event was led by the General Manager, Mr. Alexander Hausner. Other Abumet officials at the ceremony include Tolulope Gbadamosi and Esther Duruibe. Other Julius Berger Nigeria Plc officials present at the event include, Michael Ashofor, Sunmonu Ayomide and Uzoma Olivia.