JUST IN: Many crushed to death in crash caused by police in Abia

Published

4 hours ago

on

All 18 passengers, including the driver of a commercial bus were killed in a crash on the Umuahia-Enugu axis of the Port Harcourt Enugu Highway on Thursday morning.

According to a report by Daily Post, the accident occurred at a police checkpoint around the Lokpanta area of Abia State in the wee hours of Thursday.

The report further revealed that the 18-seater commercial bus was at the checkpoint awaiting police clearance when a truck driver lost control and rammed into it killing the driver and all the passengers.

An eyewitness, Bananas Okereke, was said to have told the news medium on the telephone that the bodies of victims still littered the scene at 8:20 am.

He said: “The road is blocked by protesting bus drivers and other motorists who are asking that the policemen who caused the accident be brought back to the scene.

“Colleagues of the bus driver and other road users have taken over the road, demanding Justice for the victims. They vowed to remain there until Governor Alex Otti visits the scene.”

