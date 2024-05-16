Connect with us

GTCO to raise additional capital of $750m

Published

6 mins ago

on

GTCO to raise additional capital of $750m

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) is set to raise additional capital of $750m or its equivalent in Naira.

The proposed capital raise is through the issuance of securities comprising ordinary shares, preference shares, convertible and non-convertible notes, bonds or any other instruments in the Nigerian and/or international markets.

According to the resolutions passed at the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the capital raising exercise could be either as a standalone issue(s) or by the establishment of capital raising programme(s), whether by way of public offerings, private placements, rights issues and/or other transaction modes.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

