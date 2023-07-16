From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Abia State Deputy Governor, Engineer Ikechukwu Emetu has stated Government’s determination to encourage private and public entrepreneurs to partner Government to revamp and revitalize the state’s economy and channel it on the part of progress.

Emetu ,who stated this when members of the Abia State Teachers for Stability paid him a Courtesy visit at Government House, Umuahia reassured that Abians will not be disappointed as the Dr. Alex Otti’s Government is already living up to the electoral promises of transforming every sector through the appointment of technocrats that will help the State out of the economic backwardness it is currently in.

He declared that the Government will galvanize all mechineries at its disposal to ensure that verified workers are paid promptly on the 28th of every month , while the arrears of over 17 years of leave allowances will be adequately addressed and enjoined Abians to be patient as they grapple to pay all outstanding salaries and wages owed them by the previous Govt.

He, however, encouraged the teachers to continue to impact knowledge to Abia children as Govt understanding their plight will work assiduously to address all the problems militating against the teaching profession in the State and commended them for their overwhelming support that led to the victory of Governor Alex Otti and other members of the Labour Party.

In his speech earlier, the Patron of the Abia State Teachers For Stability, Dr. Andy Eke who said they are saddled with the responsibility of remodeling society through quality teaching, contributed their best to ensure that the positive change championed by the Dr Alex Otti’s led administration became a reality and congratulated the Dr. Alex Otti and his Deputy Chief Ikechukwu Emetu on their resounding victory.