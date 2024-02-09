Connect with us

PZ declares N74.14bn loss after tax in 6 months
Published

3 hours ago

on

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc on Thursday published its Q2 result for the 6 months period ended 30 November 2023.

The Company reported revenue of N68.086 billion for the 6 months period, up by 18.9% from N57.261 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N74.14 billion was reported for the 6 months period as against the profit after tax of N7.67 billion reported the previous year.

The earnings per share of the Company stands at Negative N18.67.

At the share price of N30.9, the P/E ratio of PZ Cussons Nigeria stands at negative1.65x with earnings yield of negative 60.43%.

