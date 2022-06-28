PZ posts N100bn as turnover, PAT rises by 277.45%

Adebayo Obajemu

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has posted its Fourth Quarter report for the year ended 31 May 2022. The report has shown significant positive change in the growth trajectory of the Company’s topline and bottom line figures.

A turnover of N100.04 billion was posted for the 12 months period, up by 21.15% from N82.58 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 277.45% to N6.399 billion from N1.695 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of PZ increased by 277.45% to N1.61 from to the EPS of N0.43 reported the previous year.

At the share price of 11.25, the P.E ratio of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc stands at 6.99x with earnings yield of 14.31%.