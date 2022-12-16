PZ Cussons posts N57bn revenue in six months, PAT rises by 198%

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc on Thursday published its Second Quarter report for the 6 months ended 30, November 2022.

The Company reported a total revenue of N57.261 billion for the 6 months period, up by 21.61% from N47.088 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 198.11% to N7.67 billion from N2.57 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share for the period under review stands at N1.93, up by 198.11% from the EPS of N0.65 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N11.3, the P/E ratio of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc stands at 5.85x with earnings yield of 17.10%.