Adebayo Obajemu

UAC of Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited, its shareholders and the investing public of the retirement of Dr. Umaru Alka, a Non-Executive Director from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective June 25, 2022.

Dr. Alka secured the appointment to the Board in March 2013 and also served as a member of the Governance and Remuneration Committee of the Company until his retirement.