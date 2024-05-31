Peter Obi condemns killing of soldiers in Abia, demands arrest of culprits

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has expressed deep sadness over the killing of five soldiers in Aba, Abia State, by gunmen on Thursday.

Some Gunmen enforcing a sit-at-home order issued by separatist group, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, attacked and killed five soldiers at Obikabia Junction, Ogbor Hill, Aba in the morning hours of Thursday.

The act has continued to elicit condemnations from various political leaders from the South East, with Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti placing a N25m bounty on the culprits.

News continues after this Advertisement

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, called for a thorough investigation, while maintaining that, “we must not stand idly by while our nation is torn apart by violence and fear.”

Obi said, “I am appalled and saddened by the attack on our brave soldiers in Abia State yesterday, resulting in the death of five soldiers. This dastardly act remains condemnable as it is a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity and violence that has continued to plague our nation under our collective watch. My heart goes out in solidarity and sincere condolences to my dear brother, Dr. Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State, and the good people of the state.

“More directly, my condolences to the families of the fallen heroes, who have paid the ultimate price in service to our country. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we owe it to them to demand accountability and justice.

“Our failure as a nation to protect our citizens and security personnel is a clear dereliction of duty and sign of deficiency of the Nigerian state. The continued brutality and bloodshed in our nation must be met with swift and decisive action, not empty words and hollow promises.

“I condemn this atrocity in strong terms, and demand an immediate and thorough investigation into this crime in order to identify and punish the culprits. We must not stand idly by while our nation is torn apart by violence and fear.

“We will continue to push for a better future, where our citizens and security forces are protected and valued.”

News continues after this Advertisement