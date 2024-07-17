Celebrate me by helping the poor and the needy, Peter Obi says as he turns 63

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, will be 63 years old on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Speaking ahead of the day, the LP standards bearer directed all well wishes planning to celebrate him to direct the resources to the poor and the needy in the society.

Writing on his X handle on Wednesday ahead of the day Obi said he would wish for a solemn celebration as usual especially now that the poor and the needy are swelling in our midst.

News continues after this Advertisement

“On Friday, July 19th, I will be celebrating my 63rd birthday. As usual, it is a time for personal reflection and thanksgiving to Almighty God, who has graciously granted me life, good health, and the opportunity to contribute to the betterment of humanity. I am humbled by the numerous well-wishers, both locally and internationally, who have already begun sending birthday wishes and organizing events in my honour.

“My appeal to my well-wishers and supporters, particularly in Nigeria and Africa, is to use this occasion to fervently pray for our nation and respective countries. Let us present ourselves, as political leaders, to God, so that He may touch our hearts to make sacrifices, utilize public resources for the greater good, and prioritize the needs of the poor and marginalized. Let us also provide better opportunities for our youth to thrive.

“To those organizing events and spending funds in celebration of my birthday, I kindly request that you redirect those resources towards supporting the needy, particularly those in hospitals and schools. Your contributions can help pay medical bills and school fees for the less privileged.

“I also appeal that all gifts intended for my birthday be donated to care homes, schools, and hospitals, which will greatly benefit from your generosity. I have therefore personally, redirected the resources I would have used for celebrations towards supporting critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation. I firmly believe that through these sacrifices, God Almighty will grant your heartfelt wishes for me and answer our prayers.

“Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers. I urge you all to remain faithful to Nigeria, our beloved country, and your respective nations. May God Almighty protect, bless, and prosper you and your families, and may He bless our dear nation.

News continues after this Advertisement