Nigeria has greater future with you, Peter Obi assures the youth

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election has noted that despite the current challenges plaguing Nigeria in areas of economic difficulties, restiveness in component parts, spiraling insecurity, unemployment, infrastructure decay and general low standard of living, the future still holds great for the country, given the dream and focus of the upcoming generation of youths.

Obi expressed the optimism when he spoke to the students of Corona School, Gbagada, Lagos, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Obi who was the guest speaker at the Class 6 graduation ceremony of 2023/2024 session, urged the graduands to believe in their dreams and aim at changing the future of the country. He charged them not to depart from the high standard of education imparted on them in course of their studies.

News continues after this Advertisement

Obi who was excited by the ambitions the graduands expressed, said; I am sure that given your aspirations, you will change the country”. He extolled the graduands for believing in themselves, adding; “that is a picture of a better Nigeria. Your future will be better and more exciting”. Obi said the present problems holding down the country are not insurmountable.

He tasked the graduating students that as ambassadors of the Corona, they should protect the image of the school anywhere they find themselves. “In you, I see future leaders, great patriots, brilliant scholars, successful statesmen and patriotic Nigerians who will lift the country to the next level”, he assured the pupils.

The former governor was reacting to an address by the Head Boy of the graduating class, Toluwanimi Adams, who had pledged on behalf of his colleagues, to sustain the principles of perseverance, confidence and hard work which they were taught in Corona School. Adams who had once invited Obi to their family house, promised that he and members of his graduating class will not let the school down as they progress in life.

Echoing similar line, the Head Girl, Michelle Adeleke, assured of making the Corona School proud in their future callings.

Earlier in her address, the Head of School, Mrs. Henrietta Eguagie, urged the graduands to live by the virtues of hard work, discipline they imbibed in the school, assuring them of attaining enviable heights in life.

The graduation ceremony featured rendition of songs, drama and other activities by the students.

News continues after this Advertisement