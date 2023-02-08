NSA, Monguno says 2023 election will hold as planned

Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser (NSA) has reassured that the 2023 elections will hold as planned.

Monguno who stated this when he met with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, in Abuja yesterday, said the Federal Government had put in place measures to ensure a peaceful election.

He said: “We have worked in the last couple of months to put things in place. We know what we have done. We are the side of what we have on the ground. All of us who are managers of securing the electoral process know our responsibilities.

“We are not in any way in doubt of what our mandate is but we need to let the entire country know that angels of bad news have been spreading all kinds of stories on social media and various platforms. If these things are intended to scare people, I want to dismiss such delusions.

“Everybody that is concerned in carrying out his legitimate undertaking, casting his vote would do so in a conducive atmosphere. It is very important that Nigerians are not pushed to the limit where they will abandon their Number One responsibility.”

He watched that Nigerians must not be pushed to the extent of abandoning their pivotal civic responsibility, noting that the government will provide a secure atmosphere for the exercise.

The Federal Government’s assurances came as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, said it will not allow itself to be used or seen as derailing the forthcoming general elections, promising to do all within its mandate to assist the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, deliver free, fair, credible and inclusive polls.

The apex bank said it will bend backwards to make available the necessary cash INEC will;l need to pay for certain peculiar services.

CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, made the pledge yesterday in Abuja when he hosted INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Yakubu had embarked on an emergency trip to the apex bank to request concessions regarding the naira redesign policy, with specific reference to limitations placed on cash withdrawals.

He said some of the service providers require to be paid in cash, adding that experience had shown that emergency situations do arise on election day which could demand the use of cash by the commission.

Speaking at the meeting, Emefiele said: “The relationship between INEC and the Central Bank of Nigeria dates back to before I became the governor of the bank.

‘’Those relationships are those that border on trust and confidence and we do appreciate the fact that INEC and the Nigerian people have the trust and confidence in the capability of the Central Bank to play the role we have played for you and through you to the Nigerian people to ensure that our elections hold without hitches.

“Before now, we have been involved in the storage of INEC election materials and using our armoured bullion vans in transporting those election materials. We are happy that in the course of this relationship, we have not disappointed you.

‘’That is the reason you have called on us again this time. Aside from storage of election materials and transportation of these materials from CBN locations to specific or designated locations where you want them to be, I know just a few months ago, I visited your office and you raised the issue of how foreign exchange can be procured by you to import BVAS and other election materials and I gave you my word on that.

‘’I stand here to confirm that as at today, all dollars that are needed to import those items have been provided and those items have been imported. It is all part of our commitment.

“On the issue of paying logistics for people who are going to be transporting election materials to the ward and polling unit levels, the assurance I give to you is that, because we regard the INEC project as topmost and an urgent national project, it cannot fail and the Central Bank will not allow itself either to be used or the CBN to allow itself to be seen as an agent to frustrate a positive outcome of that project.

‘’So, I sit here to give you that commitment that whatever you need will be provided because you have been responsible in the past. It is not just about cash, we have done electronic payments before.

‘’If in this case, after making an electronic payment, you require some cash to pay transporters, the assurance I give to you is that we will make it available. So, it is nothing to worry about.

“I am happy that you have come here with your press corps for them to hear me and they have heard me and I will make sure that I will not fail. We will not allow ourselves in the Central Bank to be seen as an agent that frustrated the positive outcome of the election.”