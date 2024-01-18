Nigeria’s Federal Government has again amended the charges against Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a fresh 20-count amended charge against him at the FCT High Court on Thursday.

The latest development comes two months after Emefiele’s initial arraignment on six counts related to procurement irregularities in awarding a contract to April 1616 Investment Limited.

In August 2023, the anti-graft agency brought charges against Emefiele, Sa’adatu Yaro, and the company for violating the Procurement Act during the purchase of vehicles.

The EFCC initially amended the charges in November, dropping the co-defendants and reducing the charges against Emefiele to six.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail by Justice Hamza Muazu on November 22, 2023.

The bail conditions included a N300 million bond, two sureties with property in Abuja’s Maitama district, surrender of travel documents, and restricted movement within the city.

However, the EFCC’s pursuit seems far from over. The EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court of the new 20-count filed against Emefiele just yesterday.

Emefiele’s lawyer, Matthew Burkaa, requested time to review the updated charges. Consequently, Justice Muazu adjourned the case until tomorrow for rearrangement.

