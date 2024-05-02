Connect with us

Politics

The younger generation must rise and fight for better Nigeria - Fayemi
Advertisement

Politics

I refuse to be reduced to the level of those who wallow in ethnic politics, Peter Obi to Umahi, others 

Politics

'Pocket-size sycophant and coward,' Onyike lambasts Umahi over accusations against Obi

Politics

May Day: Abia NLC commends Gov Otti, seeks payment of gratuities 

Politics

Coastal highway: Umahi accuses Peter Obi of inciting Igbo against FG

Politics

Workers' Day: I'll continue to put your interest first, Gov Otti assures Abia workers

Politics

You can't be Edo gov if you need an interpreter to understand local dialect – Shaibu

Politics

Gov Adeleke flags off major road project, says he's maintained balance between projects, stomach infrastructure

Politics

LP leadership, national, state assembly members pass vote of confidence in Gov Otti

Politics

Governorship Primary further puts Ondo APC in disarray

Politics

The younger generation must rise and fight for better Nigeria – Fayemi

Published

3 hours ago

on

The younger generation must rise and fight for better Nigeria - Fayemi

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Ekiti State governor, has called on Nigeria’s younger generation to rise and begin the long struggle for a better country, cautioning that the task of nation building cannot be left in the hands of politicians.

Fayemi who stated this during the question and answer session at the Prince Emeka Obasi Inaugural Memorial Lecture held at Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos on Thursday, May 2, 2024, pointed out that Nigeria is yet to be a nation, and therefore lacks a coherent national vision, which according to him, is at the heart of its developmental challenge.

The former Ekiti governor who was the guest lecturer, and had earlier delivered a lecture titled, ‘If This Giant Must Walk; A Manifesto for a New Nigeria,’ called for devolution of power to the federating units, describing Abuja as a no man’s land where politician go to steal without remorse.

News continues after this Advertisement

He said although some state governors have tried in their respective capacities to craft visions and develop their states, “it doesn’t amount to anything much collectively,” on account of lack of national vision.

Referring to Tinapa Resort built by Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River State who was chairman of the occasion, he said, “Take Tinapa Resort for example, yes, Donald did a great job, but then you still had people who said, ‘naTinapa we go chop?’ I’m sure you remember 2014 when some people said that Fayemi is all about physical infrastructure – he’s building roads; he’s building bridges, but what about our stomach infrastructure?”

According to Fayemi therefore, “even if you do your bit, in terms of collective national development and progress, you need to have that vision settled. The vision question has not been settled in Nigeria, and that is why you can have 400 people go into the national legislature, including my radical brothers and sisters from Labour Party, and all will want a N150m car. Because for them, it’s their own share of the national cake.

“That same legislature from Abia, if he belongs to Umuahia development association, he would not dare. If they make him treasurer of Umuahia development association, he would not steal one penny from there because of local accountability. But in Abuja, it’s no man’s land, and in no man’s land, I can collect anything I see there. I can even steal it without feeling any moral burden, because that’s what people go there to do. And that’s also why even the greatest advocates for restructuring can get get to Aso Rock and become a bit…”

He emphasized that the task of building Nigeria at the point should be undertaken by the new generation, as according to him, it’s not a task that should be left for politicians alone.

“So, I think it’s important for us to know that this work is beyond what should be left in the hands of politicians,” he said.

“It’s a citizen struggle for change. And we all must be ready for that long struggle. And that’s why I said that every generation must fight their own battle as long as nation building is concerned. Are we ready? If we’re ready, then let’s go.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (162) Access bank (210) Ademola Adeleke (238) Alex Otti (389) Atiku Abubakar (264) Babajide Sanwo-olu (154) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (664) Buhari (144) CBN (486) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (129) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (128) Fidelity Bank (90) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (109) Gboyega Oyetola (329) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (81) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (228) naira (161) NGX (117) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (136) NNPC (171) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (221) Olusegun Obasanjo (106) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (488) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (221)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement