Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) says Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, is sending prominent individuals in the North, including retired military generals to beg Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) counterpart to step down for him.

Galadima who stated this in an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, boasted that NNPP will win even in Atiku’s polling unit.

“We will defeat Atiku in Jada Local Government of Adamawa State. Atiku is not in this race. Yes on paper he is but he is not a candidate. How would win, through what?” Daily Trust quoted him as saying.

“Atiku is using religious leaders to appeal to Kwankwaso to step down for him, Atiku used former heads of state and prominent people to appeal to Kwankwaso, Atiku used traditional rulers, spent billions of naira to persuade them to go and talk to Kwankwaso to step down for him.

“He used northern groups to try to manipulate and say that they interviewed the presidential candidates and found Atiku to be the best. They know we know, they could not achieve their vision.

“We are more northerners than them. Kwankwaso is from Kano and I am from Gashua. My village to the extreme part of the north is about 50 kilometers, so I am northerner than them and I am older.

“Recently he (Atiku) sent some three prominent Islamic scholars to Kwankwaso’s house to kneel down for him pleaded to step down, we sent them away. Yes, who are they? We respect that regalia but if they remove it, we will ask small boys to deal with them.”