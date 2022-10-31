Naira falls to N815/$ at parallel market

The Nigerian naira on Monday, depreciated to N815 per dollar.

According to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators the naira was falling rapidly against the greenback amid increased demand by Nigerians.

On Aboki FX, an online platform that lists real-time market exchange rate, the buying price of the currency is listed at 805 to the dollar, while the selling price is listed at 815 to the dollar.

This development comes a few days after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it has redesigned some naira notes and will start circulating them by December 2022.

The apex bank had explained that it took the decision to reduce excess cash in circulation and check counterfeiting.

Meanwhile, currency traders in the Victoria Island area of Lagos quoted the naira at N805 to the dollar at the street market.

The figure represents a depreciation of N63 or 8.5 percent compared to the N742 it traded two weeks ago.

The street traders put the buying price of the dollar on Monday at N785 and the selling price at N805, leaving a N20 profit margin.

At the official market, the naira depreciated by 0.06 percent against the dollar to close at N444.75 on Friday, according to details on FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange — a platform that oversees official FX trading in Nigeria.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N444.75.

It sold for as low as N438 to the dollar within the day’s trading. A total of $61.89 million was traded in foreign exchange at the official investors and exporters window (I & E) window.