My husband's Renewed Hope agenda already yielding fruits – Remi Tinubu
Headlines

Investors gain N837bn as market grows further by 1.45%

Headlines

Ondo Guber: It’s my turn to govern, Olusola Oke declares

Headlines

Week of horror: FG helpless over B/Haram's daring attacks

Headlines

UBA, African Guarantee Fund partner on $100m SME loan for SMEs

Headlines

$9.6bn fraud: EFCC provides more evidence against P&ID director

Headlines

Gov Bago renames Abubakar Imam Airport, Minna after Bola Tinubu

Headlines

Herbert Wigwe, wife, son buried in Isiokpo 

Headlines

Binance says it will stop all naira transactions from March 8

Headlines

Economic hardship: Northern leaders in trouble over support for President Tinubu

Headlines



Published

6 hours ago

on



Senator Oluremi Tinubu has noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda of her husband, Bola Tinubu’s administration is already yielding fruits for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The First Lady stated this during the inauguration of the Community Information Technology Centre and the Alternative High School for Girls, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

She noted that the projects are conceived under the Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that it was yielding fruits for the benefit of all Nigerians, especially women and children.

”The Community Information Technology centre is for women and girls, an initiative of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the National Information Technology Development Agency.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, number of initiatives are bringing succour and providing humanitarian services to the elderly, women, communities and the girl-child.

“The Community Information Technology Centres are established in the six geo-political zones of the country, to serve mostly women and girls in the digital world,” she said.

Tinubu said the Alternative High School for Girls was an initiative of the Federal Government under the Universal Basic Education for the North-East.

The project, she said, would enhance enrolment, retention, completion and transition of the girl-child from primary to junior secondary school as well as provide skills to the girls.

She said the initiative would also reduce school dropouts and failure rate among students to achieve quality education for all.

Tinubu enjoined women to live as shining examples and remain united to advance the course of others in the country.

Also, Gov. Bala Mohammed lauded the Tinubu’s administration for the initiative, adding that it had direct bearing on the lives of the people in the state.

“Bauchi is always lucky to have projects cited in the state for the North-East region,” he said.

He assured continued government support to sustain the projects for the benefits of the citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluremi Tinubu is accompanied by the wives of the North-East governors in the visit.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

