Tinubu writes senate, wants to add N6.2trn to N27.5trn 2024 budget
Keyamo meets UAE ambassador to fine-tune modalities for visa issuance

Labour threatens 30-day nationwide strike over minimum wage

Detained Binance employee, Tigran Gambaryan arrives court on wheelchair, case adjourned 

Rising inflation: MPC meeting to hold next week amid calls for caution

Hardship: Tinubu’s palliatives being diverted by politicians, HURIWA alleges

Projects: Delta Gov expresses satisfaction with Julius Berger, as Warri, PH Aba residents hail company

FG announces criteria for admission into unity schools

Enugu begins construction of Int’l motor spare parts market at 9th Mile

Adaora Umeoji showcases Zenith Bank's strong performance, says bank to exceed N1trn profit in 2024

Tinubu writes senate, wants to add N6.2trn to N27.5trn 2024 budget

30 seconds ago

Tinubu writes senate, wants to add N6.2trn to N27.5trn 2024 budget

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has written the Senate for consideration and subsequent approval of injection of N6.2 trillion into the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget.

Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, read the letter at plenary on Wednesday, noting that President Tinubu specifically seeks for withdrawal of N3.2 trillion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, for capital expenditure.

President Tinubu in the second leg of the request as contained in the letter is seeking the withdrawal of another N3 trillion from the consolidated revenue fund for additional recurrent expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December 2024, he said.

Tinubu in the letter also seeks an Act to amend the Finance Act, of 2023, to impose and charge windfall tax on banks and to provide for the administration of the tax and matters related thereto.

For expeditious consideration, the Senate had already listed the two requests on its Order Paper as Executive bills for consideration.

If the requested N6 2 trillion is injected into the N27 5 trillion 2024 budget, the budget size will increase to N33.7 trillion.

Obinna Ezugwu

