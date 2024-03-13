The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday grew further as the All Share Index appreciated by 1.45% to settle at 103,524.44 points from the previous close of 102,044.84 points.

Investors gained 837 billion as The Market Capitalisation was up by 1.45% to close at N58.534 trillion from the previous close of N57.697 trillion.

An aggregate of 565.8 million units of shares were traded in 11,344 deals, valued at N14 billion.

News continues after this Advertisement

The Market Breadth closed positive as 35 equities appreciated in their share prices against 14 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UBA led the gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N25.30 from the previous close of N23.00.

MTN Nigeria, Julius Berger and ACCESSCORP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.71% and 9.51% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TANTALIZER led price decliners’ table as it shed 7.89% of its share price to close at N0.25 from the previous close of N0.38.

NASCON, MORISON and C & I Leasing among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.77%, 6.62% and 6.45% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 170.7 million units of its shares in 876 deals, valued at about N3 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 48.6 million units of its shares in 585 deals, valued at about N1 billion.

GTCO traded about 39 million units of its shares in 493 deals, valued at N1.66 billion.

News continues after this Advertisement