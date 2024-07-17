Enugu gov hosts PDP governors, party leaders

Peter Mbah, Enugu State governor, has hosted a gathering of governors and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The gathering took place on Tuesday evening, featuring a cultural night, where the guests were treated to a display of traditional cuisine, music, and dance.

The occasion served as a preamble to a conference with the goal of formulating plans to advance the party and the country.

In a statement via his X page, Mbah said it was a privilege to have his “brother governors” and party leaders visit Enugu and expressed his happiness at doing so.

He wrote, “I had the pleasure of welcoming my brother governors of the #OfficialPDPNig Governors’ Forum and party leaders to Enugu, Tuesday evening as well as treating them to a cultural night ahead of our meeting where we are to craft strategies to move our party and nation forward.

“We count it an honour to host them. As Chinua Achebe rightly pointed out, a man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving. They all have food in their own homes. ”

“Again, when we gather together in the moonlit village square, it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. According to Achebe, we come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so. Deje nu. Nnoo nu.”

