I’m addressing your grievances, no need for protest, Tinubu tells youths

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President, has urged aggrieved Nigerians, particularly youths planning a nationwide protest over the high cost of living to shelve the action, as there is no need for it.

Tinubu assured those behind the planned protest that he has heard their grievances and is working seriously to ensure that all their concerns are addressed.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the President’s plea while speaking with State House correspondents after he met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News continues after this Advertisement

The minister said that at the meeting with the President, general issues on the country were discussed and that the President said he is working assiduously to ensure the country’s economy is placed in a good position.

“’We discussed the issue of the country in general and Mr President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest,” he said.

“Mr President said he listens to them and takes what they say seriously and he is working assiduously to ensure that this country is good not just for today, but also for the future.

“The issue of the planned protest, Mr President does not see any need for that, he asked them to shelve that plan and he has asked them to await the government’s response to all their pleas, he has listened to them.’’

News continues after this Advertisement