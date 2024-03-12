Ondo Guber: It’s my turn to govern, Olusola Oke declares

Olusola Oke, a lawyer and governorship aspirant in Ondo State has declared that it’s his turn to become a governor in the state, copying an assertion made by President Bola Tinubu in the lead to the 2023 general election.

Tinubu had at a meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital in 2022, declared that it was his turn and the turn of the Yoruba to be President of Nigeria.

Oke, a former National Legal Adviser of the PDP between 2008 and 2012, who is vying for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, spoke while officially declaring his interest in the governorship election of the state at the APC secretariat in Akure, on Monday.

The aspirant urged the APC national working committee (NWC) to ensure the primary poll is free and fair.

“I have come here today to notify you of my intention to throw in my cap again into the contest for the governorship seat of Ondo state on the platform of APC,” Oke said. “However, Mr chairman, leaders of our great party, I want to plead that you should conduct a free fair and transparent primary.”

The former commissioner, who represented Ondo State on the Governing Board of NDDC, said it was his turn to be the governor of the coastal state, stressing that his candidature would cripple opposition parties, boasting that all the political parties in the state would support him and the return would be very massive.

“I’ve contested for this position for three times, I lost like Buhari and the fourth time is my turn. Recall that three of us rose at the same time in this state. Mimiko, Akeredolu and I. The three of us are from three different senatorial districts.

“Mimiko took his turn from the central, late Akeredolu took his turn from the north. I am told and I’m glad that the ticket is shifting to the south, so who’s turn is next?

“It is my turn. I am the only one that can say that, nobody else can say that.”

Highlighting his political trajectory, Oke said his experience in various positions of governance makes him the man for the job.

“There are three ways you know a politician, it is either you’ve been a lawmaker, you’ve been a party administrator or you’ve occupied executive position,” he said.

“I have occupied the three. I was once a lawmaker and was a party administrator. In the choice of my career, ranging for over 35 years in politics, I’ve gathered experience.

“Because I’ve been a party administrator, I will know how to manage party members as a governor. Because I’ve been a lawmaker, I will know how to manage lawmakers in the state, and because I have occupied executive positions, I will hit the ground running immediately I am elected.”

