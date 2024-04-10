Mabel, comedian AY Makun’s wife confirms marriage crash

Mabel Makun, wife of comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called AY, has confirmed separation from her husband, noting in a post in her Instagram page that, “My dreams of having a lifelong marriage has taken a different direction”

AY had earlier in the week announced that his marriage to Mabel has crashed after over 15 years.

His announced came amid rumours that the movie star and his wife have parted ways over alleged infidelity.

News continues after this Advertisement

In a statement via his Instagram page on Sunday, AY confirmed that his marriage has hit the rock but will not be entertaining the public with personal issues about his family.

The comedian admitted that he has found himself doing some things that he isn’t proud of, and it is sad to watch his marriage slip away.

“Many people believe that staying silent simply means that one is incapable of dealing with issues. Projecting a negative narrative against someone who is not struggling to defend himself doesn’t mean he is weak. Some of us are just logical enough to understand the difference between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts,” he wrote.

“The personality and ability that I possess simply confirm that i have reached that stage in my life where I can not be entertaining the public with deep personal family issues. They just might be too much to handle concerning the individuals involved. Not even when I have a grown-up daughter who has access to social media. Her mental health needs to be protected from seeing things she can not be proud of online.

“Yes! Without compromising my family, I have found myself doing some things that I am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win. I can tell you for free that no one is completely INNOCENT enough to cast stones.

“Presently, I am loving the way that lies about me in all these blogs are traveling faster than the truth. But my painful truth will eventually beat away all the lies.”

On Tuesday, Mabel confirmed the breakup via her Instagram page.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the supportive messages that I have received from everyone,” she wrote.

“However, my silence should not be misunderstood and also the father of my children whom I have been with for some years deserves a certain level respect and privacy from me and all the concerned parties. Most importantly because of our children whose mental health and general well being should be prioritized.

“Many lies have been peddled against me and attack orchestrated on the social media space but I will honour my kids with my silence and not address any of these lies.

“Although my dreams of a lifelong marriage has taken a different direction now, I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children. Despite the rumors or opinions, I find comfort in the belief that all will be well.

“While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life. Also as we navigate this change, I ask for your help in creating an atmosphere of respect and understanding. This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex- husband and I) find our own path forward.”

News continues after this Advertisement